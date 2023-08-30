Excessive continues for today as monsoonal moisture continues to climb

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Another hot day for the Desert Southwest, temperatures are not as hot as we felt the last few days but highs will still be 109-112 degrees trending hotter for this time of year.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Desert Southwest until 8 P.M. TONIGHT.

Stargazers get ready the Blue Moon peaks tonight.

The moon won't actually be blue, but it will be the brightest and largest moon this year. This will be the second supermoon in the same month.

Make sure to check it out, moonrise is at 7:19 pm and don't forget Saturn will also visible too.

Weather conditions tonight will still be warm, muggier, and breezy with wind gusts 20-25 MPH.

Shower and thunderstorm potential will increase Thursday and Friday, with additional activity Saturday before drying out.

During this active period strong to severe wind gusts, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible.

Cooler conditions are expected with the increase in storms, followed by a slight warming trend later next week.