WEATHER ALERT: Excessive heat will continue through Wednesday with near record heat possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The intense heat continues where record to near record temperatures is still possible for today.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Desert Southwest until 8 P.M. Wednesday (TOMORROW).

There is an Air Quality Alert issued for Imperial Valley and El Centro until Wednesday due to elevated levels of ozone.

With the current high pressure system it traps pollutants to the surface, and with the hotter temperatures it creates even more ozone to surface.

As our current ridge of high pressure continues to move out in the coming days, it will bring cooler conditions for the Desert Southwest.

With the cooler temperatures, it will bring back the monsoonal moisture where shower and thunderstorm potential will increase for Thursday and persist into Friday.

Breezier conditions will also be a factor for the next several days where gusts could peak 20-30 MPH

Drier and below-normal temperatures will persist over the weekend and into early next week, bringing enjoyable weather conditions just in time for the holiday weekend.