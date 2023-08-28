Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Excessive heat persists with near record heat possible through Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 2:35 PM
Published 3:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dangerous heat continues across the Desert Southwest where highs could climb up to 119 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been EXTENDED until 8 P.M. Wednesday for the entire Desert Southwest.

With the very hot temperatures, it could be very dangerous and even deadly, which can lead to heat-related illnesses if not practicing heat safety at all times.

It's important to know the signs and symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke and take action when necessary.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to hover over the southwest, keeping dangerously hot conditions.

There is an Air Quality Alert issued for Imperial Valley and El Centro until Wednesday due to elevated levels of ozone.

Due to the high pressure it traps pollutants to the surface, and with the hotter temperatures it creates even more ozone to surface as well.

Excessive heat conditions will prevail for the next couple of days and could even bring record heat for our high and low temperatures for both Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA.

Better rain chances and significantly cooler temperatures arrive by the latter portions of this week.

Drier weather will return by this weekend, however, temperatures will remain near seasonable norms.

Melissa Zaremba

