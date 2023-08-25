WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat on the way this weekend

Excessive Heat Warning issued Sunday to Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As high pressure builds across the region through the weekend into early next week, temperatures are expected to climb to well-above normal levels resulting in excessive heat conditions.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is issued 10 A.M. Sunday until 8 P.M. Tuesday for the Desert Southwest as high could climb up to 117 degrees.

Very hot weekend ahead as high temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will peak by Sunday and will keep rising into early next week.

These types of temperatures are very dangerous and could even be deadly.

Remember to practice heat safety all hours of the day to prevent heat-related illnesses.

With the uptrend in our temperatures from Sunday to Tuesday, I'm watching for near-record levels, chances are looking low to meet as our record numbers are near the 120-degree mark.

Storm chances through early next week will be limited however, a relief from the heat and better storm chances are expected by the second half of next week.