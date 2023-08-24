Skip to Content
Viewer photos from the severe weather in the Desert Southwest from Tropical Storm Hilary

Weather Authority/ KYMA
August 22, 2023
Published 2:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Recent tropical system Hilary brought major and severe weather to the Desert Southwest Saturday-Sunday.

There was heavy rainfall, which caused significant flooding and high winds that brought widespread dust and damage across the area.

Thank you to all our viewers who were able to capture it all, take a look below at some of the photos from our weekend storm.

Eddie Cas: Imperial, CA
Jasmine Martinez: Yuma, AZ
Megan A Sanchez: Yuma, AZ
Stephanie Minchella: Wellton, AZ
Cory Delagado: Yuma, AZ
Anysia Jimenez: Yuma, AZ
Jenne Golden: El Centro, CA
Abraham Retana: Ocotillo, CA
Abraham Retana: El Centro, CA
Jazmin Ortega: Yuma, AZ
Karen Neriz: Yuma, AZ
Maria Vega: Yuma, AZ
Zackary Moran-Norris: Yuma, AZ
Brian Andersen: Mesa Del Sol
Brian Andersen: Mesa Del Sol
Kelly Rubio Stickles: Brawley, CA
Victoria Crooksshank
Octavio Martinez Duran
Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

