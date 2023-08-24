Viewer photos from the severe weather in the Desert Southwest from Tropical Storm Hilary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Recent tropical system Hilary brought major and severe weather to the Desert Southwest Saturday-Sunday.

There was heavy rainfall, which caused significant flooding and high winds that brought widespread dust and damage across the area.

Thank you to all our viewers who were able to capture it all, take a look below at some of the photos from our weekend storm.

Eddie Cas: Imperial, CA Jasmine Martinez: Yuma, AZ Megan A Sanchez: Yuma, AZ

Stephanie Minchella: Wellton, AZ Cory Delagado: Yuma, AZ Anysia Jimenez: Yuma, AZ

Jenne Golden: El Centro, CA Abraham Retana: Ocotillo, CA Abraham Retana: El Centro, CA

Jazmin Ortega: Yuma, AZ Karen Neriz: Yuma, AZ Maria Vega: Yuma, AZ Zackary Moran-Norris: Yuma, AZ Brian Andersen: Mesa Del Sol Brian Andersen: Mesa Del Sol