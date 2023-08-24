Temperatures heating up for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - DROUGHT UPDATE: 2% of the state of Arizona is experiencing severe drought, and 36% of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

With the significant rainfall we received from Tropical Storm Hilary, it brought improvements for the Imperial County area/southern California area, as there is currently no drought conditions for that area.

Temperatures are slightly warmer than what we felt so far this week and staying a little humid.

It's also National Waffle day! Heading out or staying in temperatures will remain warm, skies will be clear, and winds staying light through the evening.

Lower chances for shower and thunderstorm activity will be expected through at least the weekend as a warming and drying trend will take over.

A pattern shift will bring strong high pressure back to the region over the weekend, leading to above-normal temperatures starting Friday, which will likely result to EXCESSIVE heat across the Desert Southwest by early next week.

An Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for the Desert Southwest from Sunday morning until Tuesday evening.

This is sign to PREPARE for the expected heat that is coming.

As hotter temperatures approach in the coming days, don't forget to practice heat safety all hours of the day to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Remember to NEVER leave anyone in a closed car at any time of day, and make sure to check on your pets.

Hotter and drier conditions will begin starting Friday (tomorrow) as highs will continue to climb back over 110 degrees by Saturday and into early next week.