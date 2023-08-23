A touch of more moisture for now until hotter and drier conditions rejoin

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The remnants of former Tropical Storm Harold will bring back some moisture to the Desert Southwest with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight until at least Thursday.

Increasing breeziness will occur during the nighttime hours where some areas will have stronger winds where gusts could peak at 20-30 MPH.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand further west and will bring major heat risk levels to reach the south by Monday.

A downtrend in thunderstorm activity begins Thursday and a warming and drying trend takes place Friday through Monday.

Highs will climb back over 110 degrees beginning Saturday.