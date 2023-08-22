Calmer and drier day on this Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tropical System Harold made landfall in southern Texas today bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat into this

evening, especially across the higher terrain of northern and southeastern Arizona.

For us in the Desert Southwest, it will still be slightly humid, and we'll see some passing clouds, but chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be low within our area

It's Taco Tuesday, heading out this evening it will be mostly clear, warm and calm night.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday across much of Arizona as a low pressure system moves through Mexico and into Arizona.

By tomorrow temperatures will remain below normal with a chance for p.m. showers is possible for our area.

By Friday and into early next week, expect mostly dry conditions with temperatures heating up as high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.