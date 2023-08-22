Skip to Content
Another tropical system giving Arizona extra moisture

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tropical System Harold made landfall in southern Texas today bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat into this evening, especially across the northern and southeastern parts of Arizona.

For us in the Desert Southwest, chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be low within our area through today.

Remnants from tropical system Harold will increase rain showers and thunderstorm chances late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday across much of Arizona as a low pressure system moves through Mexico and into Arizona.

By tomorrow temperatures will remain below normal with a chance for p.m. showers for our the Yuma County areas.

By Friday and into early next week, expect mostly dry conditions with temperatures heating up as high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Melissa Zaremba

