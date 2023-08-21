Severe weather over the weekend as Tropical System Hilary made a mark across the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hilary has continued to weaken overnight as it moved through Southern California.

Hilary has moved north and is now located in Nevada and overnight it was downgraded from a tropical storm and is now a post-tropical cyclone.

Even though Hilary has moved far north, there is still potential for showers and thunderstorms to occur due to the left over moisture from Tropical Cyclone Hilary.

Greater rain showers and thunderstorms are taking place in the eastern part of Arizona.

With the frequent rainfall from Saturday-Sunday brought some measurable rain across the Desert Southwest.

Take a look below on our latest rainfall totals.

Very high winds for took over on Sunday, take a look below at the highest winds recorded.

With the severe weather over the weekend, many locals are heading out to the car washes.

For the rest of today watching for slight chances for rain showers to pop-up, but it's looking mostly clear and staying muggy.

Watching out for slight chances for showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday.

Temperatures remaining below normal through the middle of the week, but a warming and drying trend will result in lower rain chances and temperatures above normal by this weekend and into early next week.