Woman in I-8 shooting will be charged with attempted murder

A Yuma woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at her boyfriend on Interstate 8

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol and the Yuma Police Department determined the Yuma woman involved in the I-8 shooting had shot her boyfriend resulting in a bullet striking him in the head.

Officials said the 22-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and will be charged with attempted murder.

The Yuma woman was booked at the Yuma County Detention Facility and is waiting to be extradited back to California.