I-8 shooting suspect still on the loose  

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect is still on the run after what officers are calling a possible road rage shooting leaving one man hospitalized.

If you were on Interstate 8 westbound Monday morning, you may have seen a vehicle law enforcement is trying to track down.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said to be on the lookout for a darker Chevrolet Tahoe newer model possibly black, dark blue, or green.

The shooting happened Monday around 8 a.m. on Interstate 8 about a mile away from the Algodones and Andrade exit.

Lt. Commander Jim McNamara of the California Highway Patrol Winterhaven area said, “Units responded and found a solo male victim with a gunshot wound.”

The man was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital but officers did not have an update on how he’s doing.

CHP is asking the community for help.

According to McNamara, “The suspect is outstanding. We’re working with witnesses as well as the victim to get further information as who this individual may have been.”

The shooting left commuters in hours of backed-up traffic.

This shooting all stemming from what Mcnamara said, “There was reports of a possible road rage occurring between the two vehicles just prior to the shooting but it is something we are looking into.”

If you have any information call the California Highway Patrol.