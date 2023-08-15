Hotter temps by the midweek as rain chances increase for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and evening within our area.

Seeing a few storms toward our north this afternoon, and with any thunderstorm that develops may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect on Wednesday and Thursday for portions of Yuma and Imperial Counties, where highs will range from 108 to 116 degrees.

As a ridge of high pressure sits over the south, it will bring in the heat while stirring monsoonal moisture from the south.

Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will linger into our Wednesday.

Increasing moisture from a tropical disturbance near the Baja Peninsula will result in much cooler temperatures and better chances for widespread rainfall across the Desert Southwest this weekend.

Big drop in our temperatures by the weekend and early next week, as the tropical system surges monsoonal moisture for higher chances for rainfall Friday to Monday.

Greatest opportunities for rain are looking Saturday to Monday where precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.