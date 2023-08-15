Flowers placed at Clarence Avant’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Recording-industry executive Clarence Avant died Sunday at age 92, his family and representatives confirm.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'The Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports," Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos and Alex Avant said in a statement. "Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 92."

Avant was also known as the "Godfather of Black Music" who worked with the likes of Louis Armstrong, the SOS Band, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface.

Upon hearing the news, people visited Avant's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and placed flowers on Avant's star to remember him. For one visitor, Cheryl Mull from San Carlos, Arizona, said Avant's influence on music had an effect on her.

"It reminds me of dancing when I was younger...say like about 10, 11 years old...to the record players and we would always lift the arm up or either rewind back to that song that we used to love to dance," Mull shared.