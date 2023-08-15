Man and woman arrested after police discover drugs worth over $1 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police officers seized 193,000 fentanyl pills and 74 grams of Methamphetamine after arresting a man and a woman.

Officers located the fentanyl pills and methamphetamine on Saturday, August 12 around 3:36 a.m.

Two officers located a stolen vehicle near the area of South 4th Avenue and Kings Lane.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers arrested 39-year-old Martin De Leon and 39-year-old Mary Campos.

Officers then located the fentanyl and Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of over $1,000,000.

The man and woman were booked into the Yuma County Detention Center by the Yuma County Narcotics Taskforce on numerous drug-related offenses, said YPD.

If you or anyone have any information about this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.