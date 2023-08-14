Webb Telescope finds question mark in space

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some stunning new images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal a cosmic phenomenon.

In deep space lurks a blob of light that looks like something very familiar to the people of Earth: A question mark. Perhaps the universe is asking us something!

The glowing infrared images were released by NASA on July 26.

Scientists are still studying the make up and origins of this mysterious object, but some speculate that it's likely a pair of galaxies that have merged together, and by coincidence, forms what appears to be a question mark.

The image has prompted more questions than answers in a galaxy far, far away!