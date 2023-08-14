Skip to Content
Top Stories

Webb Telescope finds question mark in space

By ,
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:38 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some stunning new images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal a cosmic phenomenon.

In deep space lurks a blob of light that looks like something very familiar to the people of Earth: A question mark. Perhaps the universe is asking us something!

The glowing infrared images were released by NASA on July 26.

Scientists are still studying the make up and origins of this mysterious object, but some speculate that it's likely a pair of galaxies that have merged together, and by coincidence, forms what appears to be a question mark.

The image has prompted more questions than answers in a galaxy far, far away!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content