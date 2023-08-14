Skip to Content
Utah group collects donations for Maui residents

today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:29 AM

OREM, Utah (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - People across the country are looking to help those affected by those terrible wildfires in Maui that have cost the lives of almost 100 people so far.

In Utah, one group, members of the Pacific Islander Initiative at Utah Valley University (UVU), held a donation drive to collect nonperishable foods, canned goods and other household and personal items over the weekend.

The drive was originally scheduled to continue through Monday, but organizers said they reached their capacity and had to stop taking donations early.

The items have been packed up and are scheduled to be loaded onto a United Airlines flight on Tuesday, headed for maui.

