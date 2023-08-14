Oprah Winfrey visits Hawaiian shelter, expresses concerns

MAUI, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Oprah Winfrey paid a visit to a Maui shelter on Sunday. Winfrey toured the facility at War Memorial Gymnasium, where hundreds are sheltered.

The devastating wildfires swept through the island killing almost 100 people.

The Red Cross, Maui County and other agencies and organizations have gathered to provide aid and supplies.

It was the media mogul's third visit to the shelter victims of the Lahaina wildfire.

Winfrey is a part-time resident of Maui and says her biggest concern is getting much needed resources to those who have been affected by the fires.

"In a week or two, all the cameras will be gone and the rest of the world is going to move on with their lives and we're all still going to be here trying to figure out what is the best way to rebuild," Winfrey expressed.