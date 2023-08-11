Skip to Content
Law enforcement in pursuit of a vehicle, four people detained

Abraham Retana
today at 11:57 AM
Published 10:10 AM

UPDATE (10:30 A.M.) - Leonidez Sanchez, a neighbor in the area, saw the incident happen on his street.

Sanchez said he saw a helicopter and a lot of Border Patrol vehicles.

He said he saw the vehicle driving down the street with multiple Border Patrol vehicles following behind.

According to Sanchez, the driver crashed into one of the home's fences, and there were a total of four people inside the vehicle.

Three people ran away but the driver was arrested, however, law enforcement was able to detain the three other people who ran away.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Law enforcement was seen in pursuit of a vehicle on 16th Street and took the driver in custody after the vehicle was stopped in the area of 14th Place and Engler Avenue Friday morning.

According to our reporter, it appeared Border Patrol was chasing a car.

KYMA will continue to have more updates.

