Drier and mild temps for the weekend with hotter days on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dew points will remain elevated today and during our overnight hours before drier conditions join on Saturday.

Winds will still be breezy again this evening/tonight, mainly stronger winds with highest peak gusts of 30 MPH will favor in Imperial County area.

An area of low pressure settling along the coast of California, with a high pressure well off to the East, is filtering moisture from the south.

Temperatures through the weekend will run near normal to slightly below-normal for our area.

A warming trend will then follow during the early to middle portion of next week as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest once again.

Melissa Zaremba

