Humidity and cooler temperatures continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Plenty of monsoonal moisture will be in place to result in potential for thunderstorm chances, mainly for areas north and east of Phoenix with just a slight chance for the Desert Southwest.

Breezy to windy again across the area with peak gusts of 20-35 MPH.

Take a look below at our future wind gusts this evening.

With the winds in our forecast today, the Imperial County APCD has EXTENDED an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust until midnight.

A trough of low pressure continues to settle over the coast of California, which will result to keeping our dew points elevated and temperatures staying cooler for this time of year.

Temperatures through the weekend will run near to slightly below-normal before a warming trend begins the early to middle portion of next week as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest once again.

DROUGHT UPDATE: It was a very hot and dry back in July, so it has impacted an expansion of dry to even moderate conditions to our short term drought across the state of Arizona.