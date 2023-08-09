More winds and feeling sticky for Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There's monsoonal moisture over the area, and it will continue to bring thunderstorm activity, mainly over the higher elevation/mountain areas of Arizona during the next couple of days.

There is only a slight chance (less than 20%) across the Desert Southwest.

Muggier conditions will elevate our dew points until at least Friday before a drying trend arrives through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Gusty winds will be the greatest weather impact this evening/tonight, where there is potential for a few gusts to peak 30-40 MPH.

These stronger winds may cause patchy blowing dust and brief visibility reductions.

Winds will start to decrease after midnight, with breezy to windy conditions to pick right back up Thursday afternoon/evening.

The Imperial County APCD has EXTENDED an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust until midnight.

Cooler temperatures will continue through Saturday, with highs near to just slightly above normal for this time of the year.

A warming trend is expected to begin on Sunday and continue into next week with highs once

again returning back above 110 degrees across the area.