Temperatures continue to cool as humidity rises

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Wind Advisory is issued for the Imperial County areas this evening until 2 A.M. on Wednesday where highest peak gusts could reach up to 40 MPH.



Gusty and dusty conditions will take place through the upcoming nighttime and early morning hours.

Stronger winds will favor the Imperial County area, but Yuma County will be breezy.

Breezy to windy conditions will also pick back up tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight tonight and will go back in effect 2 pm until midnight on Wednesday (TOMORROW).

Tropical Storm Eugene is several miles west of the Baja Peninsula and is expected to bring higher humidity and chance for rain to southern California.

With the monsoonal moisture moisture it will also bring muggier conditions and rain chances of 10 to 30 percent for the Desert Southwest through Thursday.

Cooler than normal average temperatures will continue for the rest of the work week.

A warming trend is anticipated for early next week with highs climbing above 110 and hotter temperatures expected at the latter half of next week.