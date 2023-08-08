Skip to Content
Top Stories

Temperatures continue to cool as humidity rises

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Wind Advisory is issued for the Imperial County areas this evening until 2 A.M. on Wednesday where highest peak gusts could reach up to 40 MPH.

Gusty and dusty conditions will take place through the upcoming nighttime and early morning hours.

Stronger winds will favor the Imperial County area, but Yuma County will be breezy.

Breezy to windy conditions will also pick back up tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight tonight and will go back in effect 2 pm until midnight on Wednesday (TOMORROW).

Tropical Storm Eugene is several miles west of the Baja Peninsula and is expected to bring higher humidity and chance for rain to southern California.

With the monsoonal moisture moisture it will also bring muggier conditions and rain chances of 10 to 30 percent for the Desert Southwest through Thursday.

Cooler than normal average temperatures will continue for the rest of the work week.

A warming trend is anticipated for early next week with highs climbing above 110 and hotter temperatures expected at the latter half of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content