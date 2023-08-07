Yuma residents, first responders relieved after Sydcol withdrew its request for a Special Use Permit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The plan to expand Sydcol’s hazardous waste operation raised a lot of eyebrows over the past several months, especially after last month’s fire.

Before the board of supervisors could make their decision, Sydcol made it for them, by withdrawing its request for a Special Use Permit just days before the meeting.

A vote on Sydcol’s special use permit application was originally scheduled for Monday morning, but the vote did not take place, as Sydcol accepted defeat.

This after a recent inspection.

“An unscheduled inspection had been done at the facility by AEQ in late July due to complaints that they received,” said Yuma local, Mike Erfert.

Erfert made a public records request and presented this information at the board of supervisors meeting, also touching on the recent fire.

“Another concern was the facility was unable to tell fire responders what chemicals or substances were involved in the fire,” said Erfert.

Rural Metro Fire Marshal Cori Schultz, who led the fire investigation said 12 containers of unknown substances caught on fire, and Sydcol told her the cameras were not working.

“There were cameras on site and I was told at the time of the fire that the cameras were not working. Approximately one week after the fire, I was told video footage was restored and I would be given anything of note regarding the fire,” said Schultz.

She said she is still unable to determine what was being stored and the cause of the fire.

“I specifically asked for footage of the day of the fire from the time employees left the site and as of this date I have not received any video footage,” said Schultz

Another Yuma local who spoke at the meeting stated the board should find a better way to inform the community about serious issues, going forward.

“When you have something as large as the Special Use Permit that’s going to affect the whole county, we need a better way to get this information out,” said Yuma local, Richard Medeiros.