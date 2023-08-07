Humidity increases bringing cooler temperatures this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hot temperatures continue today, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

Remember to hydrate, reduce time outdoors, stay in cool ai-conditioned buildings, and check on elderly, children, and pets.

Breezy to windy conditions is expected for the next couple afternoons and evening.

Stronger westerly winds will favor Imperial Valley where gusts could reach as high as 40 MPH, where as areas in the Yuma County area will be breezy with gusts 20 MPH.

An arrival of humidity from the Gulf of California will lead to renewed chances of showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday, and bringing back muggier conditions until the middle of the week.

With the extra monsoonal moisture, it will bring muggier conditions, slight chances for thunderstorms and temperatures cooling back down to near average.

A drying trend begins Thursday followed by a warming trend beginning this weekend.