Sydcol withdraws Special Use Permit request

The company was scheduled for a vote on the Special Use Permit on August 7

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - SYDCOL Waste Management, a hazardous waste facility near the Yuma Palms mall withdrew its request for a Special Use Permit to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County.

The vote for the Special Use Permit request was originally scheduled for August 7 and due to the company's withdrawal, the voting will not take place.

This includes the open houses SYDCOL was proposing to the community, which has also been canceled.

The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Special Use Permit for SYDCOL's expansion of its services.

However, many leaders and surrounding communities expressed their concern about the company's expansion of services and the vote date was moved to August 7.