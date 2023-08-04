Excessive Heat for the first weekend of August

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Very hot temperatures arrive this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued Saturday morning through Monday evening for the Desert Southwest.

Breezier conditions will pick up this weekend in the afternoon and evening where highest gusts of 20 MPH is possible.

With the heat and breeziness, The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday for the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog).

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen through the weekend, boosting our temperature 10-20 degrees above normal within our region.

This weekend will be filled with lots of sunshine, dry conditions and heat.

Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, staying in cool air-conditioned buildings, reduce time outdoors, check on elderly kids, and pets.

An increase in humidity is anticipated by early next week, helping to reduce the Heat Risk to moderate.

Low chances for monsoonal thunderstorms will return to the higher elevation/mountain areas of southern and eastern Arizona by Monday afternoon.