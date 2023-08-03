Warming temperatures will bring back Excessive heat for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Warming and drying trend continues on this Thursday, and increasing breeziness is expected this evening where gusts as high as 20-30 MPH.

With the warm temperatures and breeziness, it is impacting today's air quality.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Yuma area today.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure is set to expand, leading to major to even extreme heat for the southwest part of the county beginning Friday.

As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the Desert Southwest Saturday through Monday for highs could climb up to 117 degrees.

Remember to practice heat safety to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Very hot and well above average temperatures will be for the next several days.