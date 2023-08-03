8 German Shepherd police dogs die in overheated truck after AC fails

LAKE STATION, Ind. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Among 18 German Shepherds being transported from Chicago O'Hare Airport, to a K-9 training facility in Michigan City, Indiana, eight died from heat-related medical distress.

The situation unfolded during route, when the air-conditioning unit in the cargo stopped working and the driver became caught in traffic for two hours. With the cargo area separated from the front, the driver was unware of the faulty AC unit. Several of the dogs started barking and only then, did the man realize something went terribly wrong.

A passerby stopped to help, called 911 resulting in prompt response from police, firefighters and paramedics. All of the dogs suffered severe heat-related illness, were vomiting, had diarrhea and needed to be hospitalized. Both a harrowing and challenging situation that resulted in the deaths of eight German Shepherds suffering from heat stroke.

Executive Director, Jenny Webber of the Humane Society in Hobart Indiana called the incident, "truly devastating." Webber arrived at the scene and mentioned appropriate protocol was not followed. She says, "I don't think any veterinarian would've signed off on their health certificate given the temperature and the exposure that those dogs would've been under. It's not safe to travel with animals when temperatures are that high."