Yuma Desalting Plant planning to conduct test of chemical release alarm system

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation's Yuma Desalting Plant (YDP) will conduct a test of its Chemical Release Alarm System to ensure its emergency readiness system is fully operational.

The test will be conducted on Thursday, June 1 at YDP, located at 7301 Calle Agua Salada.

The test will ensure the system can support evacuation and safety procedures in case the facility experiences an incidental chemical release.

It will also involve sounding the siren alarm multiple times to make sure the system is working well.

The chemical release alarm will be activated for up to 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. MST, 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. PST.

The Bureau of Reclamation said the siren can also be heard several miles away from the facility and that no action or response is needed from the surrounding community during the test.

For further information about this upcoming emergency chemical alarm system test, please contact Resource Management Office Chief, Chris Wallis at (928) 343-8215 or via email at cwallis@usbr.gov.