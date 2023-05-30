US Border Patrol chief is retiring following end of Title 42 restrictions at US-Mexico border

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Border Patrol is stepping down from the post, following major changes at the U.S.-Mexico border that came with the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions.

Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff obtained by The Associated Press that he has decided to retire effective June 30.

Ortiz has been on the job for 32 years, and he’s worked across the border.

He states: “I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day."