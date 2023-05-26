Staying warm & breezy for Memorial Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions during the afternoon/evening

will continue through today with stronger winds expected in Imperial County.

Stronger winds will be in the Southwest corner of Imperial where a Wind Advisory is issued and now in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Dry and near-normal temperatures will persist along with breezy conditions through the holiday weekend.

Another cooling trend to below-normal expected during the start and middle portions of next week.

Slightly lower water levels along the Gila River where ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River has been extended out another seven days through at least May 30.