YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local ARCO and AMPM gas stations are doing a Support the Torch campaign in Yuma County through May 31.

They're selling torch icons for one dollar, and those funds will represent our local Yuma County Police Department.

The fundraiser will support the Special Olympics through the law enforcement torch run.

The Special Olympics will have athletes there, talking to people and encouraging them to buy stickers.