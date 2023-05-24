Breezier with slightly cooler temps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry weather will continue to sweep through the region through

the remainder of this week with occasionally breezy to windy conditions developing each afternoon and evening.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River has been extended out another seven days through at least May 30.

It will start to become breezier starting this evening/tonight where stronger westerly winds will favor Imperial County with highest peak gusts of 30 MPH is expected.

Yuma county will be breezy with winds coming from the south where expected gusts of 20 MPH will be possible.

Gustier and dusty conditions will be expected by tomorrow evening for Imperial County with a north northwest wind of 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

Patchy blowing dust will be an impact with these winds for Imperial County.

High temperatures are not expected to vary much over the next several days, hovering a degree or two below or near average by tomorrow.