Arizona Superintendent Tom Horne speaks on transgender sports lawsuit

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne held a press conference to express his reasons for supporting a legal defense of Arizona law prohibiting biological boys from competing on girls’ sports teams.

Horne was backed by 2005 NCAA and Pac-10 Women’s swimming champion Marshi Smith, who competed for the University of Arizona and sent an open letter to the NCAA and University of Arizona expressing dissatisfaction with their decision to allow biological males to compete against females.

Horne was also backed by competitive cyclist Shawna Glazier, who expressed similar opinions as Smith during the press conference.

Last year, the State of Arizona passed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports outside of their sex assigned at birth.

That lawsuit is being challenged by two transgender girls who want to participate in girls' sports.