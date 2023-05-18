YPD updates suspicious death case to a homicide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says they responded to reports of an unresponsive subject near South Fifth Avenue overnight.

Officers says they located a 63-year-old male at about 9:47 p.m. Wednesday night, deceased on the scene and called it a suspicious death, but have since updated the case to a homicide.

One 36-year-old man in custody now.

This is an active investigation and you are encouraged to call YPD or 78-crime to remain anonymous if you know anything.