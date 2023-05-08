AZ Senator Sinema discusses Title 42 ending and debt ceiling

SEDONA, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema spoke with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan at an interview taped Friday, May 5 at the McCain Institute Sedona Forum.

Sinema discussed Title 42 expiring and the bill she introduced with Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), saying it is only “a band-aid” that would grant a temporary two-year authority to expel migrants as Title 42 expires. It's about "tiding this over," Sinema adds.

Sinema also said Arizona border officials haven't received information on migrant processing and transporting as Title 42 expires, saying, "Either the administration has that information and they’re choosing not to share it…or they don't have it and that's even more concerning."

During the interview, Sinema also touched on her thoughts on the proposed GOP debt limit bill saying, it is "not going to be the solution," but "what the president is offering is not a realistic solution either. We're on shaky ground right now."