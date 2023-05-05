Cool day for Cinco de Mayo with a warming trend beginning for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A low pressure system will continue to weaken through the weekend, keeping the wet weather up to the north and the Desert Southwest dry.

Today, is also Cinco De Mayo, and temperatures are staying cool with mostly clear skies.

Breezy to windy conditions continue this evening, and tonight, stronger and blowing dust will remain in Imperial County with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

For Yuma County areas, we will be breezy, with highest gusts of 25 MPH is expected.

Gusty winds will continue to linger through Saturday, with the strongest winds expected across portions of Imperial County.

Highest gusts for Saturday evening-night of 30-40 MPH, with blowing dust for Imperial County.

Cooler than normal temperatures and lots of sunshine is expected for the weekend ahead.

A warming trend will also occur through early next week with temperatures gradually warming back up to near to slightly above-normal.

Another weather system will move across the Desert Southwest by the middle of next week, delivering another cool down as well as increased breeziness.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.