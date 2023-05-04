More winds with cooler temperatures today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An area of low pressure off the central California coast will slowly move northeastward through Friday, resulting in cooler than normal temperatures as well as continued breezy conditions.

No rain or snow events is expected for the Desert Southwest.

There is a Flood Warning that remains in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday May 7th, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Stronger winds will pick-up tonight especially in Imperial Valley with a west wind of 25 to 30 MPH decreasing to 15 to 20 MPH after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 MPH.

Patchy blowing dust is likely between 8 p.m. and midnight in the Valley, so make sure to take extra precautions while driving.

Yuma won't be as windy but will be breezy, with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Breezy to windy conditions will linger into Friday.

A gradual warming trend will follow through the weekend with temperatures likely rising back to near and slightly above-normal by early next week.

Another weather system is expected toward the middle of next week and will bring back the cooler temperatures and more winds.