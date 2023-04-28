Police repond to local motel shooting, school nearby goes on lockdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Budgetel Inn and arrested a suspect involved Friday morning.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), officers found a woman in the area upon arrival who was later determined to be involved in the shooting and took her into custody.

YPD says there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

A nearby school was placed into lockdown for several minutes until officers were able to determine the school was no longer in any danger due to the situation.

If you or anyone has any information about this case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.