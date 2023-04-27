Sex offender registration now considered for former horse instructor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The former Yuma horse riding instructor could be ordered to register as a sex offender after her two victims made impact statements during her sentencing.

26-year-old Makaila Yablonski appeared before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson who was going to sentence Yablonski to 1.5 years in prison with probation following her time served.

Judge Nelson had also said he would not have the defendant register as a sex offender.

But families of the two victims were present in court, sharing how their lives have drastically changed mentally, physically and medically.

One of the victims even stood up from the stands to approach and comfort their parent during the statement.

The two families asked Judge Nelson to reconsider ordering Yablonski to register as a sex offender.

The state proceeded to make that same request.

Judge Nelson then pushed the sentencing back by two weeks to re-evaluate his decision.

Yablonski will be back in court for sentencing May 11th.

She was arrested in July 2022 for alleged sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency and indecent exposure with two underage boys.