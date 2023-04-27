Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 7:25 PM
Published 7:37 PM

Elizabeth Holmes’ prison start appeal

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - She defrauded investors out of nearly a billion dollars, but Elizabeth Holmes is still free.

The Theranos founder was supposed to report for her 11-year prison sentence Thursday.

She's still appealing that sentence, but a judge said she couldn't remain free while she waited.

Then Tuesday, her legal team filed a last-minute appeal to that decision.

Now, she's allowed to remain free because court rules dictate she can't be jailed while the request is considered.

At one point, Holmes' company was worth nine billion dollars.

She claimed its equipment could perform hundreds of tests using a single drop of blood.

The problem was, the equipment was only used for a few of those tests and Theranos used traditional devices for the rest of them.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content