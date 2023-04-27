Elizabeth Holmes’ prison start appeal

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - She defrauded investors out of nearly a billion dollars, but Elizabeth Holmes is still free.

The Theranos founder was supposed to report for her 11-year prison sentence Thursday.

She's still appealing that sentence, but a judge said she couldn't remain free while she waited.

Then Tuesday, her legal team filed a last-minute appeal to that decision.

Now, she's allowed to remain free because court rules dictate she can't be jailed while the request is considered.

At one point, Holmes' company was worth nine billion dollars.

She claimed its equipment could perform hundreds of tests using a single drop of blood.

The problem was, the equipment was only used for a few of those tests and Theranos used traditional devices for the rest of them.