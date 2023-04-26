Temperatures rising into triple-digits and near-record heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Mainly quiet and dry weather will prevail for the next several days.

We do have stronger winds bringing in breezier conditions through the rest of today with north wind around 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

There is a Flood Warning that remains in effect until 5 p.m. next Tuesday, May 2nd, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

As high pressure builds over the western United States through the latter half of the week and into the upcoming weekend, a warming trend will boost our temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90s to over triple-digits.

Looking our for possible record highs on Sunday with record for Yuma 103-degrees and El Centrol 104-degrees.

Highs will trend 10-15 degrees warmer than normal, so with the hotter conditions make sure to put heat safety tips in action.