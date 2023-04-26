Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:49 AM

Kofa Kings secured the crown at last nights Teacher of the Year banquet

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School's Kaisa Tabor was named Yuma County's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

The Teacher of the Year Program awards recognizes and honors professional educators who have made a lasting contribution through the past academic year.

Kaisa has been in education for 14 years and is an English teacher, teaching reading and English to students just learning the language.

Kofa's Assistant Principal, David King, said in a group of notable leaders, I have found Kaisa Tabor to be among the most driven, and passionate teachers that I have been fortunate to work with.

He also says Ms. Tabor is an innovative and passionate teacher that has become a gold standard.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content