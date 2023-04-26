Kofa Kings secured the crown at last nights Teacher of the Year banquet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School's Kaisa Tabor was named Yuma County's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

The Teacher of the Year Program awards recognizes and honors professional educators who have made a lasting contribution through the past academic year.

Kaisa has been in education for 14 years and is an English teacher, teaching reading and English to students just learning the language.

Kofa's Assistant Principal, David King, said in a group of notable leaders, I have found Kaisa Tabor to be among the most driven, and passionate teachers that I have been fortunate to work with.

He also says Ms. Tabor is an innovative and passionate teacher that has become a gold standard.