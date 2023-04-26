Biden’s re-election bid; debt ceiling looms

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden's fourth and final White House bid is underway.

A source familiar with Biden's plans says TV ads will start airing today in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

While Biden received a warm reception in his first public remarks as a 2024 candidate from union allies in Washington, he's got a 41% approval rating in April from a CNN poll.

Which is the second-lowest among all presidents at the same time in their respective administrations In seven-decades.

The nation is also facing the deadline for the debt ceiling crisis and as of now, Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are still not on the same page.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office says McCarthy's plan would save $4.8 trillion over the next decade.

The White House says Congress should raise the debt limit without conditions.