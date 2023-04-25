Veto override on “Tamale Bill” fails

A local chef hopes it doesn't hurt Yuma's entrepreneurial spirit

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The food fight is over in Phoenix.

“Free the tamales," Republican State Lawmaker Teresa Martinez said.

As a vote to override a veto by Governor Hobbs failed by five on Tuesday.

It would have been the first veto override in Arizona in 40 years.

Democrats in the legislature pointed fingers at themselves.

"I am very disappointed in many of my colleagues who've had conversations with over the weekend who have all of the sudden changed their votes," Democratic Lawmaker Alma Hernandez said.

In Yuma, Chef Jonathan Palacio runs a meal prep business.

He says he delivers over a thousand meals a week.

On Tuesday, he’s working, delivering prepared food to a local barbershop.

Saying it’s unfortunate this bill failed, as he started his business from humble beginnings.

“Now we work out of a commercial kitchen, but when I started I was at my home,” Palacio said.

Palacio says the local food scene is special, and hopes the failure of this bill doesn’t prevent anyone else from starting up their own kitchens.

“I see a lot of people, friends coming up," Palacio said. "They’re doing their side hustle, or even if it’s their main hustle, it’s awesome and inspiring to everybody.”