Kaisa Tabor from Kofa High School was named 2023 Teacher of the Year



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s that time of year when educators across Yuma County come together to celebrate and honor their hard work.

And the results are in, Kaisa Tabor from Kofa High School was named 2023 Yuma County teacher of the year.

Yuma County educators walked the red carpet for the biggest night in education where educators were the stars.

“The stars are out, we consider our teachers the stars of the show all the time but especially this evening. We have a red carpet entrance just for them. We have our walk of stars where you can see all of our former teacher of the year winners,” said President of Yuma Education Foundation board, Miriam Limon.

Each year, since 1988 the education foundation of yuma county has recognized local teachers at this special event.



“Tonight we have 12 finalists. We have three finalists in four different categories. From all twelve finalists we select one teacher of the year, so they went through an interview process, they had a visit to their classroom, they had to share a lot about themselves during this, so this is the culmination of all of that work,” said Limon.

And the newest teacher of the year, Kaisa Tabor is an english teacher at Kofa High.

“I’ve been in education for 14 years and throughout this entire process I have just said that I’m truly honored to be counted among everyone in this room and all the teachers that are not in this room,” said Tabor.