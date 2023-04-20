Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:58 AM

YCSO addresses violent social media threats

KYMA

Deputies say they contacted the man 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it's investigating suicidal and violent threats made on social media that have since been shared throughout the community, raising concerns for several people in Yuma.

YCSO said it received the report of the threats last Sunday.

Deputies investigated this case and notified local law enforcement agencies of these potential threats.

YCSO said the man was contacted and interviewed by deputies and investigators.

According to YCSO, it has not been able to validate a legitimate threat to the community.

Still, YCSO said Thursday the public will be notified if there is a legitimate threat identified by the office.

YCSO mentioned the original posts were from April 6 and April 11. The threats shared to News 11 mention Downtown Yuma and other shooting references.

Deputies say they are working with state, local, and federal partners and mental health resources to ensure they are exhausting all available resources in this investigation.

If you have any information about this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

PR-2023-21-Investigation-into-Potential-Social-Media-ThreatDownload
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content