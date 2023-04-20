YCSO addresses violent social media threats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said it's investigating suicidal and violent threats made on social media that have since been shared throughout the community, raising concerns for several people in Yuma.

YCSO said it received the report of the threats last Sunday.

Deputies investigated this case and notified local law enforcement agencies of these potential threats.

YCSO said the man was contacted and interviewed by deputies and investigators.

According to YCSO, it has not been able to validate a legitimate threat to the community.

Still, YCSO said Thursday the public will be notified if there is a legitimate threat identified by the office.

YCSO mentioned the original posts were from April 6 and April 11. The threats shared to News 11 mention Downtown Yuma and other shooting references.

Deputies say they are working with state, local, and federal partners and mental health resources to ensure they are exhausting all available resources in this investigation.

If you have any information about this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.