Gradually warming up for Earth Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We made it to Thursday and our weather conditions for tonight are looking pretty pleasant and enjoyable.

We are in for mostly clear skies, cool temperatures, and calm, but light winds.

Still staying a little breezy for Yuma county areas tomorrow with North wind 5 to 10 MPH, with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

Breezier conditions will pick back up by Sunday and into early next week across the area.

Warmer temperatures will take over this weekend with the hottest day expected on Saturday.

Over the next several days afternoon highs will consistently stay in the 90s, which is warmer for the spring season.

A fast-moving weather system will pass near the four corners during the middle of next week resulting in slightly cooler conditions, although still with no precipitation expected.

Flood Warning remains in place until 5 p.m. Friday along Gila River near Tacna in Yuma County.

This is for significant streamflow to continue along both Salt and Gila Rivers.

Drought: There have been no changes to our drought monitor this week for the Desert Southwest as we continue to rain abnormally dry.