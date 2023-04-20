Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 1:49 PM
Published 3:35 PM

Gradually warming up for Earth Day weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We made it to Thursday and our weather conditions for tonight are looking pretty pleasant and enjoyable.

We are in for mostly clear skies, cool temperatures, and calm, but light winds.

Still staying a little breezy for Yuma county areas tomorrow with North wind 5 to 10 MPH, with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

Breezier conditions will pick back up by Sunday and into early next week across the area.

Warmer temperatures will take over this weekend with the hottest day expected on Saturday.

Over the next several days afternoon highs will consistently stay in the 90s, which is warmer for the spring season.

A fast-moving weather system will pass near the four corners during the middle of next week resulting in slightly cooler conditions, although still with no precipitation expected.

Flood Warning remains in place until 5 p.m. Friday along Gila River near Tacna in Yuma County.

This is for significant streamflow to continue along both Salt and Gila Rivers.

Drought: There have been no changes to our drought monitor this week for the Desert Southwest as we continue to rain abnormally dry. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content