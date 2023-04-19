Alleged sex offender arrested for sexual assault

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Across the border, police arrested an alleged sex offender who was posing as a religious leader for teens in Mexicali.

35-year-old Victor Hugo Rocha was wanted by police on accusations of assault, harassment, and sexual abuse of minors, dating from at least eight years ago. He was arrested Sunday night. He has 10 complaints against him.

The alleged religious leader led a group of teens in local Catholic communities. The first complaint was received in January from Alysh Layde Carillo, 22-year-old, who says she was sexually assaulted when she was just 14 years old.

"When I turned 14 years old, he told me that I was ready to give him my body and soul. He said that all the following girls did, and he told me that he was the way to get to God; I was for 4 years in the group, no longer felt well, but I plucked up the courage and decided to report him because I understood that what he was doing was wrong," Carillo described.

Rocha was extradited to Mexicali, and made his first court appearance this week. He will be held in custody until his trial is over.

Police expect more potential victims to come forward.